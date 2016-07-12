Gaslighting, Jen Aniston and Fake Celebrity Romances

What’s wrong with calling women “hysterical”? It's called Gaslighting and it's worth knowing about. Do you believe in love? Do you believe in Hiddleswift? You won’t after you hear about PRomance. Jen Aniston has been lining magazine pages for 16 years but now she’s fed up, and written a manifesto to prove it. The #blacklivesmatter movement is gaining traction in the US, but do we need one in Australia? The drastic decluttering strategy that promises to end clutter coming into your house, and Ask Bossy has the answer to a woman whose boyfriend with terrible dress sense.

This show is hosted and produced by Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito

Mia recommends the podcast How To Be A Girl

And The Book Of Mormon on stage

Monique recommends The Customs Quarantine approach to new purchases

Bossy recommends seeing Singin' In The Rain

