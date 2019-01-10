G-Strings To The Front

SURPRISE. We’re back early and Mia’s in the hosting chair so strap yourselves in.

Have you been cleaning out your cupboards over the Christmas break? Are you chucking out a heap of clothes you don’t wear anymore? The world has gone mad for Marie Kondo and her life-changing magic of tidying up all over again since her Netflix show was released, but is it helpful or a crock? Mia votes crock.

Are you suffering from errand paralysis? In an article about millennial burnout, Jessie came across a term that explained why she's incapable of paying her phone bill on time.

And Leigh Campbell joins us to explain the silly bikini trend that’s probably clogging up your Facebook feed right now.

Recommendations

Leigh: Temple and Webster for all your homeware needs.

Jessie: My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante

Mia: The Female Persuasion and The Wife by Meg Wolitzer

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Leigh Campbell

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

