FOGO Is The New FOMO

Post Lockdown Anxiety has seen a rise in 'Fear Of Going Out' or FOGO. There's plenty of excitement around the lockdown bubble bursting, but what about the anxiety we can feel when we walk away from the safety net of staying home? Aussies have endured months of FOMO this year, but now that many of us can venture out again, are we too scared to?

Plus, what's happening in Poland? Thousands of protestors have taken to the streets in Warsaw, in the middle of a pandemic, for the right to a safe and legal abortion.

And, we need to talk about Jessie's house. An article was published on the Mamamia website on Friday, giving us a peak inside Jessie's home. A TV in the bedroom has caused a stir, and Mia and Holly have a few questions about her rent, working from home with her partner and 'the rule of three.'

