16 hours ago · 37 minutes

FOGO Is The New FOMO
Post Lockdown Anxiety has seen a rise in 'Fear Of Going Out' or FOGO. There's plenty of excitement around the lockdown bubble bursting, but what about the anxiety we can feel when we walk away from the safety net of staying home? Aussies have endured months of FOMO this year, but now that many of us can venture out again, are we too scared to?

Plus, what's happening in Poland? Thousands of protestors have taken to the streets in Warsaw, in the middle of a pandemic, for the right to a safe and legal abortion.

And, we need to talk about Jessie's house. An article was published on the Mamamia website on Friday, giving us a peak inside Jessie's home. A TV in the bedroom has caused a stir, and Mia and Holly have a few questions about her rent, working from home with her partner and 'the rule of three.'

Jessie wants you to watch Reputation Rehab on ABC iView.  While you're there, Holly wants you to check out Planet America. Mia thinks you should listen to her episode of No Filter with Zoe Foster Blake. Don't forget to follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud and vote for us in the Australian Podcast Awards Listeners' Choice!

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie

