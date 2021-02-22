In a few days, we'll have a newly appointed Australian of the Year. As we reflect on the change pushed for by Grace Tame, how do we treat people in the public eye forced to relive their trauma for progress? What is the role of Australian of the Year, and is what we want from them...fair?

Plus, many of us are mourning the holidays… but what does it mean to create a life you don’t want a break from? Is that actually possible?

And sex on the first date. Why it might just be a brilliant idea…

Recommendations: Amanda wants you to watch Framed on SBS On Demand and Build A New Life In The Country on ABC iView



