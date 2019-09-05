How To Fake Charisma

Can you learn how to be charismatic? Jessie thinks you can in three easy steps but Holly and Mia don’t think it’s that simple.
Plus if you’re confused as to why UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has fired 21 people and is calling for an election before the end of October, Holly is making a comeback with our favourite analogy, the Brexit sh*t skirt. Even though this time it's actually pants.
And, Brad Pitt and Renee Zellwegger have both had relaunches this week thanks to interviews with fancy magazines. But how do they differ and should we even care anymore?
And of course the Friday recommendations….
The Renee profile: https://www.vulture.com/2019/09/renee-zellweger-judy-garland.html
The Brad profile: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/04/movies/brad-pitt-ad-astra.html
Recommendations
Mia: Workin Moms Season 3 on Netflix and the latest episode of Q&A
Jessie: Narcos on Netflix
Holly: Rocketman on iTunes
You can buy tickets to see us live at mamamia.com.au/events
TOUR DATES
Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September
Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October
Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October
Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright
Producers: Elissa Ratliff
