How To Fake Charisma

Can you learn how to be charismatic? Jessie thinks you can in three easy steps but Holly and Mia don’t think it’s that simple.

Plus if you’re confused as to why UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has fired 21 people and is calling for an election before the end of October, Holly is making a comeback with our favourite analogy, the Brexit sh*t skirt. Even though this time it's actually pants.

And, Brad Pitt and Renee Zellwegger have both had relaunches this week thanks to interviews with fancy magazines. But how do they differ and should we even care anymore?

And of course the Friday recommendations….

The Renee profile: https://www.vulture.com/2019/09/renee-zellweger-judy-garland.html

The Brad profile: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/09/04/movies/brad-pitt-ad-astra.html

Recommendations

Mia: Workin Moms Season 3 on Netflix and the latest episode of Q&A

Jessie: Narcos on Netflix

Holly: Rocketman on iTunes

TOUR DATES

Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September

Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

