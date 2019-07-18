Why Your Old Face Makes Me Sad

Instagram is trialling "like-less" photos on Instagram at precisely the same time people are using a Russian-backed app to peer into the future and see what they’d look like when they're (heaven forbid) OLD! Why is elderly the worst thing you can be online?
TV presenter David Campbell says that his son believes he is Princess Diana, which got us reflecting on the creepy stuff kids do.
And has the Prime Minister left an important group out of his new “Zero Suicide” goal?You can buy to see us live at mamamia.com.au/events and it's all thanks to our partners, Toyota Kluger….
TOUR DATES
Melbourne - Malthouse Theatre Thursday 25th July
Hobart - Theatre Royal Wednesday 31st July
Brisbane - Brisbane Powerhouse Thursday 8th August
Perth - Heath Ledger Theatre (State Theatre Centre) Thursday 22nd August
Darwin - Studio Theatre (Darwin Entertainment Centre) Thursday 29th August
Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall Wednesday 4th September
Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September
Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October
Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October
Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November
Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast
RECOMMENDATIONS
HOLLY: The Inventor - HBO documentary on Elizabeth Holmes https://bit.ly/2JFV01q
JESSIE: Making Sense with Sam Harris - Ricky Gervais https://bit.ly/2LkKoqW
MIA: The Friday People Bags - https://thefridaypeople.com/
END BITS
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright
Producers: Elise Cooper and Elissa Ratliff
COME TALK TO US
Join the Out Louders Facebook group
GET IN TOUCH
Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.
Email the show at [email protected]
Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.