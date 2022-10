Get tickets to see us live, or stream the tour, thanks to Priceline Pharmacy HERE.

Are you a cool mum? What does it mean, and is it a trap? On today's subscriber segment, we're unpacking the impossible trope of the 'cool' mum. Where did it come from, why we care so much about it, and what does it tell us about the shifting perception of motherhood?



Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges