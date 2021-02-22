There were so many highlights at the Olympic Games over the weekend, with Emma McKeon sitting at the top of that list. The 27-year-old from Wollongong has been catapulted from 'highly respected swimmer' to celebrity/household name status. From here, Emma's life will entirely change, but what pressure will be put on her in the aftermath of her success at these games? Has Australia learned any lessons from the way we've treated past Olympians?

Plus, is Prince George being bullied by a new cartoon whose trailer has already gone viral?



And... One in five women say COVID has impacted their plans for having children. How is the pandemic changing our timelines to get pregnant?

The End Bits

Recommendations: Mia wants you to check out this Super Model doco called Catwalk

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

