The Hardest Part About Being Extremely Beautiful

mamamia out loud

14 hours ago

Emily Ratajkowski wrote an article for The New York Times about the defining moments in her career, and it's got us thinking about how women are often commodities in the public eye.

Plus, you can stop flicking through self-help books and listicles to learn the secrets to a fulfilling life - because Mia, Holly and Jessie found them for you.

And a quick spoiler for Best and Worst… Jessie has left home. That is, Mia’s home. Is that the Best or the Worst thing that happened this week? Depends on whether you ask Mia or Jessie…

THE END BITS

We want everyone to watch The Social Dilemma on Netflix.

You can read Emily Ratajkowski's story here: https://www.thecut.com/article/emily-ratajkowski-owning-my-image-essay.html 

And check out Oliver Burkeman's article here: https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2020/sep/04/oliver-burkemans-last-column-the-eight-secrets-to-a-fairly-fulfilled-life 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff and Zoe Ferguson 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

