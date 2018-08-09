Embrace She Dragon

Lock the doors and set your inner she dragon free because it's time to talk about Iliza Shlesinger’s Netflix special Elder Millennial.

Osher's got his shirt off for the cover of Men's Health and is it good or bad news that men are now all about the 'before and after' shot?

Plus, Serena Williams has pulled out of a tennis tournament and Holly thinks she should take some time off and lie down because babies are hard.

And, of course, recommendations.

The End Bits



Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Rachel Corbett and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Buy tickets for our live shows here.

Reading / Doing / Listening

Mia wants you to support a Lady Startup business.

Holly wants you to watch the Four Corners report on Facebook

Rach wants you use Hayu Reality TV subscription.

Lize wants to talk to someone about Patrick Melrose on Foxtel.

You can listen to the latest episode of This Glorious Mess here.

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.