Vote for Mamamia Out Loud as Listeners' Choice in the Australian Podcast Awards

Everyone’s worried about Elon Musk being in charge of Twitter. So, who’s been fired, who’s being let back in, and what does it all mean?

Plus, Have we done away with social rules in favour of boundaries?

And… what is ‘crying makeup’? What the latest TikTok trend tells us about the 'cute-ification' of mental illness.

Subscribe to Mamamia

The End Bits:

Claim a free ticket to our virtual tour show

RECOMMENDATIONS: Jessie wants you to watch Breaking Bad on Stan

Sign up to the Mamamia Out Loud Newsletter



GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening. Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespe

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Assistant Producer: Susannah Makin

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au