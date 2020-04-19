Search

Ellen DeGeneres and the Slippery Slope of Likeability

20 hours ago

Ellen DeGeneres and the Slippery Slope of Likeability
Am I “exercising” if I’m walking but not wearing lycra? Am I “exercising” if I go for a quick swim and then rest on my towel? Where do we draw the line when it comes to social distancing rules on “exercising”? We discuss. 

Also, nostalgia for exes is real and it’s on the rise. So, is it due to loneliness? A need for redemption? Or is it because, with a global pandemic at hand, all bets are off? 

Plus, Ellen DeGeneres is one of the most loved celebrities of all time but things are taking a turn. We ask, why is Ellen on the receiving end of a pile on and why is there no room for character nuance when it comes to influential women?

The Mamamia article about Ellen DeGeneres… https://www.mamamia.com.au/ellen-degeneres-backlash/

Jessie-  The book 'The Ruin' by Dervla McTiernan… https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/36588482-the-ruin

Mia- Mamamia Gen X Party playlist… https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2gCqbbdsbeXzMD3Z2Gb8GA

Holly- Music From the Homefront… https://musicfromthehomefront.com.au/

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

