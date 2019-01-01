News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Elle Macpherson’s Dodgy Boyfriend

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 35 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How responsible are we for the views of people we date? That’s a question we want to ask Aussie supermodel Elle Macpherson, who is currently dating disgraced British doctor Andrew Wakefield.

Plus, why are the protests and police force in Melbourne making Holly feel uncomfortable?

And Kate Winslet has some regrets. We unpack her latest profile in Vanity Fair.

THE END BITS

Mia wants you to check out Your Daily Dose Of Internet on YouTube

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Elle Macpherson’s Dodgy Boyfriend

35 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Get Off Our Television

34 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Kardashians Won The Game We're All Playing

36 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

May I Join Your Sex Bubble?

31 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: A Father's Day Of Mixed Emotions

33 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Our American Friend Is Not Ok

38 minutes  ·  03 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Celebrity Photos We’re Not Meant To Talk About

35 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Births, Deaths and Brad

33 minutes  ·  30 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Tried Those Vulva Masks

37 minutes  ·  27 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Stand With Magda

39 minutes  ·  25 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: I Give My Marriage A Year

40 minutes  ·  24 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Have A Question About Childbirth

40 minutes  ·  23 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wanted: One Sexy Lesbian

36 minutes  ·  20 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why You're Consumed With Envy Right Now

40 minutes  ·  18 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Strange Story Behind #SaveTheChildren

43 minutes  ·  16 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jessie's Leaving Home

32 minutes  ·  13 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Need A Mop And Bucket

37 minutes  ·  11 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Where Reality Stars Can Go To Make Real Money

41 minutes  ·  09 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pop Up: The Quicky: Stories From Inside Melbourne's Stage Four Lockdown

12 minutes  ·  07 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Gwyneth Paltrow Essay We Need To Unpack

40 minutes  ·  06 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio