Elle Macpherson’s Dodgy Boyfriend

How responsible are we for the views of people we date? That’s a question we want to ask Aussie supermodel Elle Macpherson, who is currently dating disgraced British doctor Andrew Wakefield.

Plus, why are the protests and police force in Melbourne making Holly feel uncomfortable?

And Kate Winslet has some regrets. We unpack her latest profile in Vanity Fair.

