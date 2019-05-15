ELECTION SPECIAL: Mia Goes Rogue

Listen to their election bonus from The Quicky here: https://omny.fm/shows/the-quicky/who-do-i-vote-for 

Have you got a case of the Election 'blahs'? Don't know where to put your X next week? Well, we've decided to drop a couple of special politics episodes of Mamamia Out Loud to help you to cut through all the election noise.

On today’s episode, Mia goes rogue with the host of The Quicky, Claire Murphy - and you can subscribe to The Quicky here: https://omny.fm/shows/the-quicky/playlists/podcast 

COME TALK TO US AND TELL US WHO YOU ARE VOTING FOR

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

