The Elastic Band Relationship Theory

You might have read about a big ship over the last week. A very big, very stuck ship. On Tuesday of last week, a 400 meter long, 200,000-tonne ship became wedged across the Suez Canal, in Egypt. So why is this a news story? And why can't we stop laughing at the memes it's generated?

Plus, a couples counselor claims that the most common reason couples fall out of love and stop being intimate is because of a pursuer-distancer dynamic that develops over time. So what does it mean if you're the pursuer or the distancer in your relationships, romantic or otherwise?

And, is botox the new baseline of beauty standards?

THE END BITS

Recommendations: Mia thinks you should out Big W's range of women's jeans.

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

