What Young Women Are Spending Crazy Money On

Millennial women are spending a fortune on homewares and vacuum cleaners and Holly is confused. So what’s going on with the rise of domesticity among young women?

Plus, JK Rowling has given an interview where she talks about Dumbledore’s sexuality and some fans aren't happy. Is she virtue signalling? Or can she evolve characters she created over 20 years ago?

And of course, Friday recommendations...

Recommendations

Mia: Turning your phone to grey scale.

Holly: I Don't Know How She Does It with Annie Nguyen https://omny.fm/shows/i-don-t-know-how-she-does-it/behind-the-lens-of-a-travel-influencer

Jessie: Amy Schumer's Netflix special Growing

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

