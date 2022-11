Get tickets to see us live, or stream the tour, thanks to Priceline Pharmacy HERE.

Is it ever ok to tell your child you don't like their partner? An anonymous dilemma from an Outlouder has us scratching our heads. Plus, Mia has a Taylor Swift related recommendation that might surprise you.



Support The Diamonds against England, watch for free via Kayo here.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges