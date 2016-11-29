News
Don't Hide In The Toilet At Your Christmas Party

mamamia out loud

29 Nov 2016 · 41 minutes

It’s party season, which is great for some but if you have social anxiety it’s the pits. We have tips that can help you pull through the season of small talk.  All you need is a helping hand a little meditation. And a New York bar has a “no hitting on women policy”. Fun police? Or fair enough? Hillary Clinton has gone sans-makeup in public. Is it post-campaign sadness? A deliberate move to stick the middle finger up to being a woman in the public eye? And a plea for no more phone noise.

Show Notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Monz recommends Black Rock, White City the debut novel of Australian writer A. S. Patrić. It won the Miles Franklin Award this year.
 To find it, or any book mentioned in Mamamia podcasts go to apple.co/mamamia where you'll find all of our shows and books by our guests in one place. 

Mia recommends episode 200 of the Tim Ferris Show 

Jessie recommends watching Big Bad Love on iview

Hello? Want to chat? Leave us a message on the pod phone: 02 8999 9386

For Questions, comments, and general chitty chat: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud 

Twitter: @mamamiapodcasts

Email monz: outloud@mamamia.com.au

Could you tell a friend about the show? Actually, just take their phone off them and subscribe them yourself, if that's not too forward. It's the fanciest and cheapest way to say "You're awesome and here's something you should get into."

