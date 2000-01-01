News
Does The Notebook Need A Consent Warning?

Everywhere we look, we’re making progress on consent. However, with new research showing that 3 in 5 Australians are still unable to recognise non-consensual acts in films and TV shows, does something more need to be done? Mia, Jessie and Holly discuss a new campaign by not-for-profit organisation Consent Labs which would see the creation of a new classification that calls out “Lack of Consent”.

Purchase tickets to the MMOL Live Tour + Virtual Tour Special here

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens
Producer: Emma Gillespie
Audio Producer: Leah Porges