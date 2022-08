Beyoncé has a new album and we’re all in agreement about one thing. It’s good. But Mia is conflicted about the album art, and it has a lot to do with what Queen Bey is (or rather isn’t) wearing. Producer Em has a lot of feelings about it, so they jumped in studio to pufferfish about very different things.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens, Emma Gillespie

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges