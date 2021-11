This time of year is supposed to be about family, love and friendship, but with December statistically the most common month for relationships to end, we're just beginning the season of heartache. Mamamia Out Loud producer and December 2020 heartbreak victim Emma Gillespie joins Mia and Jessie to talk about how the dumping season is upon us.



CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman, Emma Gillespie

Producer: Sydney Pead

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney