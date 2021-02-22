Listen to our episode unpacking the entire The White Lotus finale here.

An ordinary Monday afternoon in Australia. Six people dead by gunfire in what seems to have been an ambush by extreme conspiracy theorists. It's not a story we are used to seeing here, so is it a senseless tragedy or a sign of something bigger?

Plus, a she-said-she-said influencer war and what it tells us about slut-shaming, feminism, and the patriarchy.

And the most talked about character from White Lotus re-shaping the victim narrative.

The End Bits:

RECOMMENDATIONS: Holly wants you to watch Spirited on Apple TV+.

GET IN TOUCH:

CREDITS:

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Assistant Producer: Susannah Makin

