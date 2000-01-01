Get tickets to see us live, or stream the tour, thanks to Priceline Pharmacy HERE.

What does the latest kerfuffle in Princess Mary’s House of Denmark tell us about what might be happening to the British royals soon?

Plus, there’s a woman the Internet loves to hate more than most, and she’s back.

And, when a relationship breaks down because you just can’t quite make that transition from couple… to parents.

The End Bits:

Subscribe to Mamamia

RECOMMENDATIONS: Mia wants you to watch Catherine Called Birdy on Prime Video

Sign up to the Mamamia Out Loud Newsletter



GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening. Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au