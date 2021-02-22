Channel Seven's 'tell all' interview with Craig McLachlan aired last night. It's the first time the actor has spoken out since he has found not guilty of assault charges. The 90 minute special has been described as bizarre and confusing. From tears to anger and even multiple self-penned songs, what is Craig's side of the story? And why has it upset so many people?

Plus, how old is too old to be showering with your child?

And... we need to talk about Ellen, Has she literally been cancelled, or did she jump?

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Narelda is recommending packing light, and sensible shoes, after a liberating weekend away.

You can catch Narelda on Studio 10 weekday mornings. Follow her on Instagram here.

