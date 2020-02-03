The Tom Hanks Headline We Weren't Expecting

16 hours ago

The Tom Hanks Headline We Weren't Expecting
In the face of this now pandemic, our reactions to COVID-19 are being carefully monitored. Try to be careful and you might be accused of panicking and if you try to be chill, you might be seen as reckless. How should we be acting and what are some practical things we can do to start preparing for lockdown?

Also, Prince Harry has been prank-called by Russian pranksters. Luckily, they didn’t manage to get any sensitive information, so what is the point of pranks?

Plus apparently there is a healthy way to accept apologies. We discuss.

The Cut article ‘How I Learned to Accept an Apology From a Friend’… https://www.thecut.com/article/how-to-accept-an-apology.html

Rachel- Disorganised Crime, Smugglers Daughter Podcast… https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1248-disorganized-crime-smuggl-52910450/

Jessie- Sophie Hardcastle's book Below Deck… https://www.allenandunwin.com/browse/books/fiction/Below-Deck-Sophie-Hardcastle-9781760876388

Holly- Pet Rescue… https://www.petrescue.com.au/

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Rachel Corbett and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia

