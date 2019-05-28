How Australia Failed Courtney Herron

mamamia out loud

28 May 2019 · 38 minutes

How Australia Failed Courtney Herron
On Saturday morning the body of 25-year-old Courtney Herron was found in Melbourne’s Royal Park in Parkville. There’s been a lot of coverage surrounding Courtney’s death, shockingly she’s the 20th woman to be killed in Australia this year. But people are specifically focussing on the fact that she was homeless and that she’d been seeking government assistance for some time, needing housing and treatment for her drug dependency and was suffering from mental illness. So is this a conversation about violence against women or is it one about homelessness? Or both?

Plus, the UK’s second female prime minister, Theresa May handed down her resignation speech on May 24. So what does this mean for Brexit? Holly is back with her famed poo-skirt analogy, and it’s a ripper.

And, Toffee is the world’s first dating app only for people who went to private schools. But is it really a good idea?

Hosts: Jess Wang, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff 

