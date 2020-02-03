Coronavirus Is Changing The Way We Look

14 hours ago

Coronavirus Is Changing The Way We Look
In these times of crisis when tensions are high, we’re quick to criticise and blame. So, who are we looking towards for guidance? We discuss.

Also, COVID-19 really does not discriminate. Prince Charles has tested positive for the virus and some media sources have rushed to blame Meghan Markle. Are we shocked?

Plus, are we starting to look different from our pre-COVID selves? Now that we’re all holed up in our houses, there’s no actual need for that eyeliner or lipstick. But is anyone else having an identity crisis? 

This episode of Mamamia out loud is brought to you by QV Face... https://www.qvskincare.com.au

LINKS

The Atlantic Article ‘Isolation Is Changing How You Look’... https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2020/03/coronavirus-quarantines-are-upending-beauty-routines/608689/

RECOS

Jessie- Cheer on Netflix... https://www.netflix.com/au/title/81039393

And, Broadchurch on SBS On Demand… https://www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/program/broadchurch

Mia- The book Phosphorescence by Julia Baird… https://www.booktopia.com.au/phosphorescence-julia-baird/book/9781460757154.html

Holly- The Test documentary on Amazon Prime… https://www.primevideo.com/detail/amzn1.dv.gti.48b83c58-2328-47b4-0bfa-6ec2e3abc173?ref=dvm_pds_tit_au_dc_s_g|c_424480622378_m_0JEzygO4-dc_s__

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

