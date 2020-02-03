BONUS: Corona check-in. We need to have a family meeting

BONUS: Corona check-in. We need to have a family meeting
Look, in these uncertain COVID-19 times, Holly, Jessie, and Mia have decided to huddle (at a distance of 1.5 meters) in the studio for a last face-to-face recording until this all blows over. Yes. Everyday life is changing, so how do we deal with social distancing? What are good ways to self-soothe and distract ourselves from all of the anxiety-inducing headlines? And, most importantly, how can we stay human and kind?

Jessie’s piece ‘OPINION: ‘Closing schools isn't only about protecting students.'... https://www.mamamia.com.au/coronavirus-schools-close/

 Holly’s piece ‘In January, Australians came together in adversity. Today, we feel miles apart.’... https://www.mamamia.com.au/coronavirus-australia-response/

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Luca Lavigne and Lem Zakharia

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

