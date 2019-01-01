News
Our Complicated Relationship With News

The news is bad. Terrible, even. But how bad does it get before it's too much for us to handle? Overwhelmed at the onslaught of negative news recently, Jessie, Holly and Mia discuss if it's ever OK to "switch off" from what's happening in the world.

Submit your comments, questions and dilemmas HERE to feature on Mamamia Outloud's Daily Drop.


CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.