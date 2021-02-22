Most of us awoke to some amazing news this morning, that four-year-old Cleo Smith has been found alive and well. It’s the story that has gripped most of the country for the last two weeks, and after 18 days, it's the headline we were praying for. But how did we become so unaccustomed to good news?

Plus, has getting dressed up and going to the races become...uncool? The cultural shift of celebrities snubbing The Cup.

And, when do kids need their parents most? Teen-ternity leave explained.

The End Bits

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to listen to a podcast called Honestly with Bari Weiss



Learn more about MPlus here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.