Christmas Party Dressing Is Hard

mamamia out loud

04 Dec 2018 · 31 minutes

Christmas Party Dressing Is Hard
When it comes to the office Christmas party - what the heck are you allowed to wear?

Is 'Palace Feud' a default headline for the media or is there actually something going on between Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate?

And why are more and more people leaning out of Sheryl Sandberg as opposed to leaning in? 

The End Bits

Hosts: Holly Wainwright,  Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

