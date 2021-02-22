Why is everyone canceling Chrissy Teigan and what does it have to do with toxic femininity?

Plus, Jessie read a great opinion piece over the weekend by Kerri Sackville that read “Listen here, Prince Harry, parents are mere mortals. Even the royal ones.” So is this true? We discuss...

And, a Group Therapy from someone (cough, Mia Freedman) who is struggling with fashion contagion and may or may not be dressing like a 15-year-old.

Recommendations: Holly and Mia want you to watch Halston on Netflix

Find the Kerri Sackville piece on Prince Harry here: https://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/life-and-relationships/listen-here-prince-harry-parents-are-mere-mortals-even-the-royal-ones-20210523-p57ub9.html

