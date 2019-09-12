What Bucks' Parties Say About Your Relationship

Constance Hall flagged something on her Instagram about bucks' parties that got us thinking. She claims that more often than not, they're used as an opportunity for cheating to happen in relationships, and what happens there is protected by the ‘bro code'. But what about the sister code?

Plus Taylor Swift is performing at the Melbourne cup this year, but is it problematic to go and watch her if you don’t actually support horse-racing? We’ve got a group therapy that is very of the moment.

And, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has referred to the children in a Tamil asylum-seeker family facing deportation as "anchor babies" so what does this mean?

RECOMMENDATIONS

Rach: Reading Bitcoin Billionaires by Ben Mezrich

Holly: Listening to Tabloid: The Ivanka Trump story on Luminary and watching Backtrack Boys on SBS on Sunday night at 8.30pm.

Mia: Reading About A Girl by Rebekah Robertson

TOUR DATES

Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September

Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett and Holly Wainwright

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.