Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

An Argy Bargy About Em Rata

On Wednesday, we were part of the chorus of relief and delight at a missing girl being found alive after 18 days. Since then, there have been paparazzi outside Cleo Smith's house, pictures of her first days of freedom, a meeting between the family and the WA Premier. Cleo's family will be bombarded with media offers, many with price tags, but is this a time when the media should be leaving the Smiths alone? Do we feel like we're owed something because of the emotion we've invested in this story? 

Plus, Celeste Barber, Em Rata, and a row about internalised misogyny.

And, our best and worst of the week, which includes a very embarrassing Prime Minister and Joe Rogan.

The End Bits

Recommendations:  Mia wants you to make a reverse advent calendar this year

Learn more about MPlus here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

