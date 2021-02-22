On Wednesday, we were part of the chorus of relief and delight at a missing girl being found alive after 18 days. Since then, there have been paparazzi outside Cleo Smith's house, pictures of her first days of freedom, a meeting between the family and the WA Premier. Cleo's family will be bombarded with media offers, many with price tags, but is this a time when the media should be leaving the Smiths alone? Do we feel like we're owed something because of the emotion we've invested in this story?

Plus, Celeste Barber, Em Rata, and a row about internalised misogyny.

And, our best and worst of the week, which includes a very embarrassing Prime Minister and Joe Rogan.

