“This groundhog day has to end." That was the message from Prime Minister Scott Morrison today, after a press conference where he slammed state leaders determined to pursue and maintain covid-zero. With the nation so divided, is ScoMo going to have to go to war with the Premiers?

Plus, The French President talks to his wife every 90 minutes. How often do you speak to your partner?

And… is it okay that your social media feeds are full of celebrities pushing cosmetic surgery at you?

