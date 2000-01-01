Subscribe to Mamamia



Prince William is at the centre of one of the most bizarre rumours we've heard in a while. Why are women talking about it, and what's the real problem with this story?

Plus, why one of the most famous women in the world is being accused of ableism, and what might be missing from the discussion.

And, the age of the climate criminal is upon us.

