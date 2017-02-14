Celebrity Pregnancies, Rules for Fashion and Boycotting Fifty Shades

All the celebs are up the duff. It's a Hollywood baby boom. Why does it make some women feel so terrible? There are calls to boycott Fifty Shades Darker, we examine the rules for fashion-at-a-certain-age, can teachers secretly play Kill, Marry, F*ck about students? Jessie roadtests Air-Tasker for a Valentines Day date, Monz found the best Kick Arse Women Doing Kick Arse Things of Kickarsery, and Mia Freedman ran into Anna Wintour in New York. No biggie.

Show notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Get the selfie light up thingymabob at lumee.com

Mia recommends The First Monday in May - on iTunes

Thanks to Truvee wines for sponsoring the show

And Chemist Warehouse for sponsoring the AFL women's segment

For Questions, comments, and general chitty chat: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud

Email us: outloud@mamamia.com.au

To find any books mentioned in Mamamia podcasts go to apple.co/mamamia where you'll find all of our shows and books by our guests in one place.

Sign up for Mia's newsletter, and Monz's newsletter here

Tell a friend about the show. Actually, just take their phone off them and subscribe them yourself. Don't look at their pics, you might see something weird, just go straight to the App Store, download the Mamamia Podcast app, or push straight onto the Podcast App on their iPhone and subscribe them to this show. Much thanks. Many hugs.