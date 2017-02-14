Celebrity Pregnancies, Rules for Fashion and Boycotting Fifty Shades

mamamia out loud

14 Feb 2017 · 55 minutes

Celebrity Pregnancies, Rules for Fashion and Boycotting Fifty Shades
Back
play Episode

All the celebs are up the duff.  It's a Hollywood baby boom. Why does it make some women feel so terrible? There are calls to boycott Fifty Shades Darker, we examine the rules for fashion-at-a-certain-age, can teachers secretly play Kill, Marry, F*ck about students? Jessie roadtests Air-Tasker for a Valentines Day date, Monz found the best Kick Arse Women Doing Kick Arse Things of Kickarsery, and Mia Freedman ran into Anna Wintour in New York. No biggie. 

Show notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Get the selfie light up thingymabob at lumee.com

Mia recommends The First Monday in May - on iTunes

Thanks to Truvee wines for sponsoring the show

And Chemist Warehouse for sponsoring the AFL women's segment

For Questions, comments, and general chitty chat: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud 

Email us: [email protected]

To find any books mentioned in Mamamia podcasts go to apple.co/mamamia where you'll find all of our shows and books by our guests in one place. 

Sign up for Mia's newsletter, and Monz's newsletter here

Tell a friend about the show. Actually, just take their phone off them and subscribe them yourself. Don't look at their pics, you might see something weird, just go straight to the App Store, download the Mamamia Podcast app, or push straight onto the Podcast App on their iPhone and subscribe them to this show. Much thanks. Many hugs. 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???