Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

Carrie Bickmore & The Hard Truth About Decisions

What Carrie Bickmore leaving the Project tells us about self-doubt and taking a great big leap. 
 
Plus, how environmentally friendly is your sex life? 
 
And… our best and worst of the week ranging from boobs to hangovers to tooting our own horn. 

The End Bits:

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening. Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

CREDITS:

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges 

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au