Get tickets to see us live, or stream the tour, thanks to Priceline Pharmacy HERE.



What Carrie Bickmore leaving the Project tells us about self-doubt and taking a great big leap.



Plus, how environmentally friendly is your sex life?



And… our best and worst of the week ranging from boobs to hangovers to tooting our own horn.

The End Bits:

Subscribe to Mamamia for your ticket to our virtual tour show

RECOMMENDATIONS: Holly wants you to wear colourful shoes...The Wainwright shoe, from South of the Border to be specific. Use the code OUTLOUD to get 20% off.

Sign up to the Mamamia Out Loud Newsletter



GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening. Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au