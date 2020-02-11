Caroline Flack And Who's To Blame

mamamia out loud

20 hours ago · 39 minutes

Caroline Flack And Who's To Blame
Back
play Episode

Mikhaela Peterson recently announced that her father, author Jordan Peterson, who is known for taking issue with political correctness and condemning feminism is recovering from addiction to tranquillisers and a near-death experience. So does the fact that Peterson’s life is not in order, negate all his advice? 

Also, “I’m waiting for him to propose” and “I don’t want to pressure him”  are phrases we hear women say in heterosexual relationships. So Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg has asked, why are women still struggling to take charge when it comes to marriage and dating? 

Plus, the world is in shock after former Love Island UK host Caroline Flack died by suicide on February 15th. Caroline has been no stranger to the incessant bullying fuelled by tabloid culture, so who is to blame for Caroline’s death?

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, get help immediately.  Call Lifeline at 13 11 14.

This episode of Mamamia Outloud is brought to you by Cluey Learning

LINKS

Mikhaila Peterson’s video about her father Jordan Peterson… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTwEFa5NW2k

Sheryl Sandberg’s instagram post… https://www.instagram.com/p/B8jMbswn0XZ/

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

Caroline Flack And Who's To Blame

39 minutes  ·  20 hours ago

The Female Sex Scene We Never Thought We'd See

41 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Weinstein’s Lawyer Just Told Us What She Really Thinks

43 minutes  ·  11 Feb 2020

Taylor Swift And The "Annoying Woman" Syndrome

41 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2020

The J. Lo And Shakira Debate That Split The Podcast

40 minutes  ·  04 Feb 2020

Is Coronavirus Making People Racist?

42 minutes  ·  30 Jan 2020

Kobe Bryant And The Shock Of Sudden Celebrity Deaths

35 minutes  ·  28 Jan 2020

Three Things Indigenous Australians Want The Government To Do

19 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2020

Influencers In The Wild

44 minutes  ·  23 Jan 2020

Jen and Brad: A Forensic Analysis

40 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2020

The Third Person In Every Sex Scene

38 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

The Complex Story of Wilson Gavin

40 minutes  ·  14 Jan 2020

The Resignation Of Harry And Meghan

49 minutes  ·  09 Jan 2020

SPECIAL EPISODE: The Bushfires

46 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2020

2020 Word Of The Year

25 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2019

Recommendations: Best TV Series Of 2019

13 minutes  ·  26 Dec 2019

Recommendations: Best Books Of 2019

18 minutes  ·  24 Dec 2019

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???