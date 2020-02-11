Caroline Flack And Who's To Blame

Mikhaela Peterson recently announced that her father, author Jordan Peterson, who is known for taking issue with political correctness and condemning feminism is recovering from addiction to tranquillisers and a near-death experience. So does the fact that Peterson’s life is not in order, negate all his advice?

Also, “I’m waiting for him to propose” and “I don’t want to pressure him” are phrases we hear women say in heterosexual relationships. So Facebook’s COO Sheryl Sandberg has asked, why are women still struggling to take charge when it comes to marriage and dating?

Plus, the world is in shock after former Love Island UK host Caroline Flack died by suicide on February 15th. Caroline has been no stranger to the incessant bullying fuelled by tabloid culture, so who is to blame for Caroline’s death?

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, get help immediately. Call Lifeline at 13 11 14.

