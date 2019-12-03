Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

When Scott Morrison was elected in mid 2019, it was said to be a victory for the ‘Quiet Australians’. But this week, former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull encouraged us all to be ‘Loud Australians’. What does that actually mean? And what camp do we belong in?

And Christmas is becoming increasingly problematic… at least according to Jessie. After a year that’s been all about cancel culture, sustainability, introversion and self care, is Christmas on the brink of cancellation?

Plus, Kim Kardashian West is one of the world’s most powerful business moguls. A recent Vulture interview looked at her influence over the last decade, and now we’re all asking: Have we gone mad, or is Kim seriously profound?

