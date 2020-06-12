Search

Can The Prime Minister Ever Really Go On Holiday?

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 34 minutes

Can The Prime Minister Ever Really Go On Holiday?
Back
play Episode

Outlouders, it’s Monday and there’s a bit to discuss...In case you missed it, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is in trouble. He announced last week that he was taking a few days off. Then he was photographed slurping on a beer at an NRL game. So is our PM is entitled to a holiday during a global pandemic? And was it even really a holiday?

Plus, why is one very high-profile celebrity couple talking about their extra-marital affairs on a global talk show? Yes, Mia is here to explain the Red Table Talk episode with Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. 

And Holly has a very stern message for non parents everywhere, including Jessie Stephens.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens, and Mia Freedman 

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch In My Blood It Runs https://inmyblooditruns.com/ 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

Can The Prime Minister Ever Really Go On Holiday?

34 minutes  ·  a day ago

The Word We All Need To Stop Saying

35 minutes  ·  4 days ago

We’ll Be Better At Lockdown This Time

41 minutes  ·  6 days ago

The Unease About Melbourne's Hard Lockdown

45 minutes  ·  05 Jul 2020

Introducing Quizzish: Battle One: Ada Nicodemou VS Lynne McGranger

34 minutes  ·  04 Jul 2020

The Most Dangerous Man In Comedy

37 minutes  ·  02 Jul 2020

How To Win An Argument

41 minutes  ·  30 Jun 2020

Jacinda Ardern Is Having A Bad Week

40 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2020

Uh Oh, We’re Fighting Again

45 minutes  ·  25 Jun 2020

The Meanest Things Our Mums Ever Said

38 minutes  ·  23 Jun 2020

The Sexy Movie You Really Shouldn't See

41 minutes  ·  21 Jun 2020

The Celebrity Couple Who Tricked Donald Trump

41 minutes  ·  18 Jun 2020

When Reality Stars Get "Too Confident"

37 minutes  ·  16 Jun 2020

Meghan Markle's Problematic Best Friend

40 minutes  ·  14 Jun 2020

The 5 Second Procrastination Trick

37 minutes  ·  11 Jun 2020

J.K. Rowling, Not Again

38 minutes  ·  09 Jun 2020

What Provokes Your Inner Pufferfish?

41 minutes  ·  04 Jun 2020

The Worst Photo Op In History

35 minutes  ·  02 Jun 2020

US Protests And The Voices That Matter

39 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

We Can't Talk About This Woman's Face

40 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout