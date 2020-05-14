We Have Podcast Gossip

Search

When a raunchy female-led dating podcast named ‘Call Her Daddy’ stopped dropping its weekly episodes, fans knew something was up. It turns out, hosts Alexandra Cooper and Sofia Franklyn are having a major dispute with each other and the company that owns their podcast. Mia unpacks this pod drama.

Also, we were all scared at first. The fear evolved into tiredness and we’re now experiencing self-loathing as a result of failing to do the things we set out to do during lockdown. Are you sharing Jessie’s quarantine thoughts?

Plus, are you an ‘asker’ or a ‘guesser’? We discuss.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by The Virtual Knockoff. Head to https://www.boozebud.com/mamamia for 10% off and free shipping to get your knock off drinks sorted.

LINKS

Call Her Daddy podcast… https://podtail.com/en/podcast/call-her-daddy/

RECCOS

Mia- True Crime Conversation’s podcast episodes about Catherine and David Birnie… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/true-crime-conversations/david-and-catherine-birnie/

Jessie- Tarte Shape Tape Concealer… https://www.sephora.com.au/products/tarte-shape-tape-contour-concealer/v/8b-porcelain-beige

Holly- Saturday Sport Shorts on Mamamia’s Facebook page… https://www.facebook.com/142149825944/videos/248629992865917 

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia, Elise Cooper and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

