Cake-Gate, Dad Bods and Olympic Fails

mamamia out loud

16 Aug 2016 · 67 minutes

Cake-Gate, Dad Bods and Olympic Fails
Back
play Episode

The kids birthday cake that blew up Facebook.  Dad Bod's are so hot right now that even Bonds have made it into an ad. When athletes say they "choked". The curious case of Caster Semenya.  Can you complete the Michelle Bridges mental challenge? Hillary Clinton may have a podcast, but does she need to wake up earlier? Pregnancy Loss Awareness Week is bringing women together, and Ask Bossy has advice for a woman whose thinking about proposing to her boyfriend. Oh, and we can't stop playing Poodle or Wolf. It's the game that keeps on giving. Woof. 

Show notes

This show is hosted and produced by Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito

Contact the show via [email protected] and join the conversation on the facebook page

Question for bossy? Send a voice mail to [email protected]

Or dial up the pod phone 02 8999 9386

This is Pregnancy Loss Awareness week. For information on the resources, go to http://www.mamamia.com.au/never-forgotten/

Mia recommends the Hillary Clinton podcast, With Her.

And About A Girl on ABC iview

Monique recommends The Well podcast 

KDB recommends this article from The Cut: The night that Obama and Hillary founded ISIS

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???