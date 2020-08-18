We Have A Question About Childbirth

Victoria’s Premier Dan Andrews has worked for 7 weeks straight and is looking more exhausted by the minute. Should he be taking a day off?

Also, COVID-19 has thrown the lives of Year 12 students into utter chaos. Formals, dances, dinners, and graduation ceremonies have all been cancelled. Is it fair for students and their parents to be heartbroken or do they need to harden up? We discuss.

Plus, Jessie wants to know ALL the details about C-Sections. Who better to call on than Executive Editor Leigh Campbell who’s gone through 32 hours of labour and a C-Section herself?

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Disney+… https://www.disneyplus.com/en-au/

