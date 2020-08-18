Search

We Have A Question About Childbirth

Victoria’s Premier Dan Andrews has worked for 7 weeks straight and is looking more exhausted by the minute. Should he be taking a day off? 

Also, COVID-19 has thrown the lives of Year 12 students into utter chaos. Formals, dances, dinners, and graduation ceremonies have all been cancelled. Is it fair for students and their parents to be heartbroken or do they need to harden up? We discuss. 

Plus, Jessie wants to know ALL the details about C-Sections. Who better to call on than Executive Editor Leigh Campbell who’s gone through 32 hours of labour and a C-Section herself?

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Disney+… https://www.disneyplus.com/en-au/

LINKS

Dan Andrews’ story on MamaMia… https://www.mamamia.com.au/daniel-andrews-family/

The podcast Me After You… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/me-after-you/

Stephanie Thompson’s book ‘The Day My Vagina Broke’... https://www.booktopia.com.au/the-day-my-vagina-broke-stephanie-thompson/book/9781925921342.html

Leigh Campbell’s instagram page… https://www.instagram.com/leighacampbell/?hl=en

You Beauty podcast… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/you-beauty/

This Glorious Mess podcast… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/this-glorious-mess/

Daisy Turnbull’s article on Year 12 graduates… https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/i-mourn-the-loss-of-rituals-for-year-12-20200818-p55muo.html

RECCOS

Jessie- Jessie Tu’s ‘A Lonely Girl is a Dangerous Thing’... https://www.booktopia.com.au/a-lonely-girl-is-a-dangerous-thing-jessie-tu/book/9781760877194.html

And, Holly’s new book ‘ I Give My Marriage a Year’... https://www.booktopia.com.au/i-give-my-marriage-a-year-holly-wainwright/book/9781760789008.html

And Holly’s book launch event… https://www.facebook.com/events/306252953945889/

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

