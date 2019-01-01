The Tattoo That Divided Us

It's been an entire year since someone in Australia first tested positive for the Coronavirus. Holly poses the question, imagining where we were 12 months ago, has the COVID impact been better or worse than you imagined?

Plus, a famous 21-year-old has a new tattoo and it says a lot about young love. Brooklyn Beckham is the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham and his latest tribute to his fiance, in the form of something very permanent, has Holly and Jessie divided.

And, the Order of Australia list… every year there’s controversy around who gets an accolade, and with Margaret Court getting an upgrade on her Order of Australia this year, one other recipient is handing theirs back.

THE END BITS



Recommendations: Jessie wants you to check out the newly released film Promising Young Woman.

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud



CREDITS



Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie



CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.