Yesterday, you would have been hard-pressed to miss a pretty shocking 'mansplaining' moment from a press conference happening over in Japan. It came after the news that Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympics. During what should be a time of celebration, why do we feel sorry for Annastacia Palaszczuk today?

Plus, resilience has become a bit of a buzzword. But sometimes, it’s the smallest things that can help us through the shitty times, and today, we’re talking about what that means to us… and you.

And, our best and worst of the week, which includes TV shows and zoom school.

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch Call My Agent! On NetflixThe White Lotus on Binge

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

